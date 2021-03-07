All news

Heilan Home Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

In order to cope with the increasingly intense competition in apparel and footwear, Heilan Home continues to consolidate its advantage in lower-tier cities; at the same time actively expanding to first- and second-tier cities. Regarding its product line, the company spares no effort to develop more fashionable styles to cater to the younger generation. In addition, the company continues to further develop the high quality-price ratio of its products. Furthermore, in view of the booming developme…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

HEILAN HOME CO LTD IN RETAILING (CHINA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Heilan Home Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Heilan Home Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Heilan Home Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

All news

