All news

Heineken NV in Beer (World) Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Heineken NV in Beer (World) Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Many COVID-19 restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus in Kenya are expected to have a negative impact on the performance of categories in soft drinks. Foodservice closures implemented in order to prevent crowds of people in Kenya, for example, will restrict demand for carbonates which are popular products in restaurants, bars and cafés.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368783-soft-drinks-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electron-beam-lithography-system-ebl-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-eyeglasses-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd40-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ionomer-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Home Theater Speakers Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2020 – 2030

atul

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Home Theater Speakers Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, […]
All news

Haematology Cell Counters Market Experience a Significant Impact in 2020 Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

kumar

The Global Haematology Cell Counters Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Haematology Cell Counters market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of […]
All news News

PET Bottle Recycling Market Strategic Assessment & SWOT Analysis 2021-2026 | Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (U.S.), Avangard Innovative (U.S.), Phoenix Technologies International LLC (U.S.), UltrePET LLC (U.S.)

reporthive

The global PET Bottle Recycling market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and […]