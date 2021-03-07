Hot Drinks in Kenya Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Hot drinks will be hit hard by foodservice closures and the ban on public gatherings in 2020. Retail sales are expected to increase somewhat, however, as a result of home seclusion following the implementation of lockdown and social distancing measures in Kenya. As most consumers are expected to follow government guidelines, consumers have spent more time working from home and are expected to have purchased more tea and coffee to consume as they work. School closures have also meant that childre…

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Hot Drinks in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

….continued

