Juice in Kenya Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Health conscious consumers are expected to boost the demand for juice in 2020 in an effort to boost their immune systems. With the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kenya, consumers have been more focussed on strengthening their immune systems in 2020, and this will support strong growth in juice as consumers will value products that are rich in vitamins, which naturally support the immune system. As such, juice is expected to record strong on-trade and off-trade volume growth in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Juice in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers look to juice to boost their immunity
Rising prices in times of economic uncertainty deter consumers
Kevian retains leadership thanks to extensive product ranges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 to accelerate the shift towards e-commerce
Job losses to continue as the category is hit by hard times
Health and wellness to drive shift to fresh juices
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

