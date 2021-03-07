All news

Lane Crawford International Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Lane Crawford in expected to continue investing in its expansion as a leading multi-brand retailer in Hong Kong. The brand is set to continue engaging with artists and celebrities to maintain its position as a trendsetting retailer. Lane Crawford is famous for its visual merchandising and unique offer of luxury goods and, for this reason, even the sluggish economic environment did not undermine the brand’s efforts to maintain impressive levels of consumer foot traffic and a strong sales performa…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

LANE CRAWFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD IN LUXURY GOODS (HONG KONG, CHINA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Lane Crawford International Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 2 Lane Crawford International Ltd: Operational Indicators

Company Background

Chart 1 Lane Crawford International Ltd: Lane Crawford in Hong Kong

Internet Strategy

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Lane Crawford International Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

…continued

