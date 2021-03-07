All news

Lucky Flame Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Lucky Flame struggles to maintain its position in consumer appliances, especially in freestanding hobs, through product innovation and development. The company is also emphasising its development of built-in hobs with these products becoming very popular in Thailand.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

LUCKY FLAME CO LTD IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (THAILAND)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Lucky Flame Co Ltd: Key Facts

Company Background

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Lucky Flame Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

