Mashkar Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Mashkar is the leading vending company in the market, benefits from a large national network and is at the forefront of innovation in the field. The company is expected to continue to invest in innovation and to improve customer service over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

MASHKAR LTD IN RETAILING (ISRAEL)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Mashkar Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Mashkar Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

