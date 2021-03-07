All news

Processed Meat and Seafood in Peru Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In a widely published report early in the review period, the World Health Organization classified processed meat as Group 1 carcinogenic to humans, which means it believes there is “convincing evidence that the agent causes cancer”. Hot dogs are included in this classification, and yet, despite this, remain the most popular type of processed meat in Peru, with the product very cheap and widely available. They are served with bread and table sauces and are also eaten during meal times as the main…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Peru
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Hot dogs remain popular in 2020 despite being associated with carcinogens
Florida brand leads in 2020, followed by San Fernando and Braedt
New launches focus on premium products, as consumers seek high quality and healthier processed meat
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Processed poultry will become increasingly popular into the forecast period due to the growing health trend
Peru’s low per capita processed meat consumption offers room for growth into forecast period, particularly among younger consumers
Popular brands will continue to be promoted in modern grocery retailers in coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

….continued

