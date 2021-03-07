Procter & Gamble Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

The world’s leading home care company, The Procter & Gamble Co, is in the process of significant strategic reform. This profile analyses the company’s strategic emphasis on innovation and the development of new product areas, considers opportunities to reduce its reliance on developed markets, and utilises Competitor Analytics to evaluate its performance against key rivals.

Euromonitor International’s Procter & Gamble Co, The in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Procter & Gamble Co, The in Home Care (World)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Laundry Care

Other Categories

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

…continued

