Ready Meals in Peru Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The COVID-19 lockdown boosted demand for sauces, dressings and condiments in Peru in 2020, as consumers were forced to cook all their meals at home when restaurants and takeaways shut down. Previously, many consumers often purchased a sandwich on the way to work or a hot-dog in the afternoon, or visited the food court at the mall. The closure of restaurants has caused foodservice volume sales of sauces, dressings and condiments to see significant decreases, particularly mayonnaise which is the m…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown boosts consumer demand for sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020, though foodservice volume sales plummet

Health concerns negatively impact some sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020

New product innovations seen in 2020 as companies latch onto consumer trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong tradition of home-made sauces remains, limiting retail volume growth going forward

Salad dressings faces growth limitations, with home-made alternatives more appealing for consumers

Companies will seek to innovate into the forecast period, though consumers will continue to prefer traditional sauces

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025..continued

