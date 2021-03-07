Sin Tax in Food and Beverages Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

As prevalence of obesity and diet-related disease is rising, public awareness of unhealthy food and drinks follows suit. Public health bodies are desperate to find solutions, and one of the possible remedies are sin taxes, typically associated with alcohol or tobacco. In 2016, the WHO has recommended a minimum 20% excise tax on all sugar sweetened beverages. Although a global perspective on nutrition and health is necessary, sugar in soft drinks is currently the most heavily targeted of all.

Euromonitor International’s Sin Tax in Food and Beverages – Strategies, Outcomes and Learnings global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Nutrition market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Alcoholic Drinks, Fresh Food, Packaged Food, Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sin Tax in Food and Beverages – Strategies, Outcomes and Learnings

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Introduction

Justifying Sin Taxes

The Current State of Play

Learnings and the Future of Sin Taxes

Recommendations

