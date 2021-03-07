All news

Sleep Aids in Singapore By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Emerging stress factors relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 have increased incidence of insomnia and mental health disorders in 2020. Some of these stress factors include fear of contracting COVID-19, anxiety resulting from home seclusion, job losses due to the economic downturn and, in some cases, psychological stress due to domestic abuse. Stress levels are exacerbated by the fact that mental health services were unavailable during the Circuit Breaker lockdown. During this period, the Ministr…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online

information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rising stress levels in response to COVID-19 boost demand for sleep aids
Lifestyle factors continue to increase demand for sleep aids
Growth limited by lack of investment in innovation and marketing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Herbal/traditional brands remain top choice for consumers
Alternative treatments for insomnia could weaken demand for sleep aids
Reluctance for clinical consultations driving purchases of OTC sleep aids
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact

…continued

All news

