Sports Nutrition in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, sports nutrition had been registering a positive performance, despite negative sales growth in 2017. One factor spurring growth was the increasing numbers of women’s gyms opening in the Kingdom after changes to licensing laws in 2017 made it legal for women’s gyms to operate in the country. These women’s gyms proved popular despite high membership fees. In addition, sports nutrition was being heavily promoted by personal trainers and o…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858492-sports-nutrition-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/non-honeycomb-sandwich-panel-core-materials-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lactic-acid-drinks-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passenger-service-system-pss-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/non-woven-face-mask-market-global-analysis-market-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2021-2025-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic leads to catastrophic sales declines in sports nutrition

No gymnasiums, fitness clubs or sports events hits sales of sports nutrition hard

E-commerce emerges strongly in 2020 to challenge healthfood shops

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports protein products holds the key to the recovery of sales of sports nutrition

New launches and wider availability to spur sales growth

The popularity of CrossFit provides hope for a strong recovery for sports nutrition

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070