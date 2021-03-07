Store Cards in Hong Kong, China By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Hong Kong’s government and its banks step into support consumers and businesses

Virtual banking expands

Card providers under pressure as spending drops

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 3 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 4 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 11 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 12 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 13 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

