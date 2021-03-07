Wound Care in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Demand for wound care came under significant pressure during 2020, resulting in negative volume growth being seen in the category as the extended periods of curfew and quarantine that were imposed upon the population of Saudi Arabia during the second third course of the year reduced the opportunities for people to injure themselves whilst engaged in outdoor activities. Although many accidents occur in the home, the fact that gymnasiums remain closed and, in particular, the fact that children wer…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social distancing and home seclusion suppress demand for wound care

Waterproof wound care products become increasingly popular

The recovery of sales likely to be hampered by low levels of consumer awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A positive performance expected as demand bounces back from the COVID slump

Rising prices expected to drive consumers to private label wound care

E-commerce set to become a more important source of wound care

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

…continued

