Wound Care in the United Arab Emirates By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Wound care is considered an essential basic household item in the United Arab Emirates, especially for those homes with children. While not all households necessarily have first aid kits, most stock sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, resulting in its overall dominance of the category. As the trend for healthy living became increasingly prevalent prior to the pandemic, children and adults were becoming more active, which increased the chances of minor injuries. However, with restricted movement…
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lower demand for wound care during lockdown due to reduced activity amongst consumers, particularly accident-prone children
Distribution continues to expand across different channels, with e-commerce gaining in further popularity due to competitive prices and home delivery
Multinationals lead with established brands but smaller players gain share due to increasing price sensitivity
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive performance predicted for wound care with all categories set to outperform review period
Multifunctionality could open opportunities to add higher specific value to wound care
Licensing likely to continue to be used to attract affluent parents for their children’s wound care needs
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
