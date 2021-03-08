Addiction Treatment Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2017 to 2026

Global Addiction Treatment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Addiction Treatment .

Global Addiction Treatment market report coverage:

The Addiction Treatment market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Addiction Treatment market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Addiction Treatment market report:

Overview

This report on the addiction treatment market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in awareness initiatives by different drug manufacturers and government bodies and increase in abuse of prescription drugs are expected to drive the global addiction treatment market during the forecast period.

The global addiction treatment market report comprises a detailed and elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about the various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on treatment type, drug type, treatment center, and distribution channel. An elaborated qualitative analysis of drivers and trends has been provided in the market overview section. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global addiction treatment market.

Based on treatment centers, the global addiction treatment market has been classified into alcohol addiction treatment, tobacco/nicotine addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, and other substance addiction treatment. The segments have been analyzed based on awareness of addiction treatment, actual percentage accessing different insurance policies for treatment, and medical scenarios. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on drug type, the market has been segmented into bupropion, varenicline, acamprosate, disulfiram, naltrexone, methadone, buprenorphine, nicotine replacement products, and others. In term of treatment centers, the market has been segmented into outpatient treatment centers, residential treatment centers, and inpatient treatment centers. The segments have been extensively analyzed based on drugs and products used in the treatment of addiction, centers that have been widely used for treatment and medical reimbursement. The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

In terms of distribution channels, the addiction treatment market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, medical stores, and others. The distribution channels segmentation has been done on the basis of purchase of drugs which is prescribed for addiction treatment.

Geographically, the global addiction treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The report also profiles major players in the global addiction treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global addiction treatment market are Cipla Ltd., Allergan plc, Alkermes plc, Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, GlaxoSmithKiline plc, Purdue Pharma L.P, Mallinckrodt, and Reckitt Benckiser (Indivior PLC).

The global addiction treatment market is segmented as follows:

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Opioid Addiction Treatment

Other Substance Addiction Treatment

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Drug Type

Bupropion

Varenicline

Acamprosate

Disulfiram

Naltrexone

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Nicotine replacement products

Others surgical

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Treatment Center

Outpatient Treatment Centers

Residential Treatment Centers

Inpatient Treatment Centers

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Medical Stores

Others

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of MEA



