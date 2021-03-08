Airflow Management Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2028

Airflow Management Market – Introduction

With the rising demand for automation and connected devices, a large amount of data has been accumulated that has led to the growing number of data centers. Although the data centers have been established to handle data storage and management, the inability of current systems to offer efficient cooling has been posing a challenge, which can be tackled with the introduction of airflow management systems.

Popularity of airflow management system has been rising on account of their competency to ensure thermal management in the data centers by employing hardware such as containment, blanking panels, grills, and grommets. When proper cooling is provided in the data centers, risks related to the IT system failures, escalating costs, reduced efficiency, and loss of energy can be mitigated at an early stage. Widespread adoption of cloud-based systems in the industries such as insurance, finance, and banking has generated a demand for temperature monitoring system, which is anticipated to reflect on the sales of the airflow management systems in the coming years.

Airflow Management Market – Notable Developments

The core strategy of the partakers operating in the airflow management market includes diversification of product portfolio, strategic mergers and acquisitions, productive partnership, novel product launches, and incorporation of joint ventures. The companies functioning in the airflow management market have been making hefty investments in the research and development activities to develop distinguished product and gain a competitive edge in the market.

AdaptivCool – A leading airflow management company announced the redesign of AccuTrac software platform to achieve a high degree of performance and excellence across its portfolio of control solutions, instruments, and airflow sensors. The redesigned software accelerates the design process and intuitively displays the information. The new software relies on the per-channel subscription model and can be purchased directly from the online store.

Polargy Inc. – A forerunning developer of airflow management systems announced the launch of visual temperature monitoring light that is color-coded and notifies the status of temperature. The systems enable to set customized temperature threshold levels. The highlighter changes its color into green to indicate that the temperature level is OK, yellow to indicate that there is a problem with the temperature, and red to indicate extremity in temperature.

River Cooling System – A crucial developer of web-based monitoring and leak detection system completed the acquisition of Triad Floors from NxGen in April 2017. The transaction is carried out with an aim to add a uniqueness to the product portfolio of RLE Technologies. Post the acquisition, the company is able to offer a broad array of products to the customers.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global airflow management market include –

Polargy Inc.

Kingspan Group

Geist

Conteg

AdaptivCool

Triad Floors

Schneider Electric

EDP Europe

Subzero Engineering

Halton Group

Upsite Technologies

U Systems

Data Clean Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Eaton Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has a rich customer base and sells products in over 175 countries. It diligently works in the direction of enhancing the lives of people and environment by leveraging technology that is safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable.

Upsite Technologies

Upsite Technologies was incorporated in 2001 and is based in the U.S. It offers a world class range of services and products on the optimization of data center cooling systems while reducing the energy costs. It provides product innovation by developing novel products to suit its customers’ need.

Airflow Management Market – Dynamics

Specialized Infrastructural Requirements of Airflow Management System to Constraint Sales Prospects

With the rising realization pertaining to the limitations faced by the traditional airflow management systems, manufacturers operating in the market have been striving to enhance their efficiency. This has affected the overall price of the airflow management system. In addition, the novel system requires advanced infrastructures, thereby discarding the use of traditional infrastructures, which bears additional cost alongside that of the airflow management system. As a result of which, the end-users have been showing a reluctance in adoption of the system and lending limited growth prospects to the airflow management market.

Need for Airflow Management Systems in IT Industry to Sustain the Market Growth

Adoption of technology in numerous industries has generated a demand for efficient infrastructure for the storage and management of data. Advancements in the IT and telecom industry in the Asia Pacific region have given birth to a large number of data centers, which has in turn generated demand for airflow management systems to tackle the risks associated with IT system failure, on the back of change in the temperature of the systems.

Airflow Management Market – Segmentation

The airflow management market can be bifurcated into:

Offerings

Cooling System

Data Center

Industry

Geography

Airflow Management Market Segmentation – By Offerings

Based on the offerings, the airflow management market can be classified into:

Component

High-flow Doors

Containment

Air Diverters

Enhanced Brush/ Top and Bottom Covers

Air Filled Kits

Grommets

Blanking Panels

Others

Services

Maintenance and Support

Installation and Deployment

Consulting

Airflow Management Market Segmentation – By Cooling System

Depending on the cooling system, the airflow management market can be segmented into:

Direct Expansion

Chilled Water

Airflow Management Market Segmentation – By Data Center

On the basis of the data center, the airflow management market can be fragmented into:

Hyperscale

Enterprise

Airflow Management Market Segmentation – By Industry

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Retail

Government and Defense

Research and Academic

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Others

