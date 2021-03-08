All news

Baked Goods in Austria By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wise

After a couple of years of retail volume decline, baked goods has seen a strong increase in 2020, along with an even higher current value increase. The COVID-19 pandemic led to much stronger demand amongst Austrians for packaged bread products, especially sandwich and toast breads, due to more time spent in the home. Decreases in sales by bakeries and the strong decline in foodservice led to a jump in sales figures, especially in the second quarter, for bread from modern grocery retailers, espec…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Packaged bread such as toast and sandwich bread gains popularity
Growth for cakes and products containing superfoods during the crisis
Artisanal producers dominate, but private label continues to rise
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Normalisation of growth rates from 2022 and a return to bakeries despite competition
Digitalisation set to have more of an impact on baked goods
Innovation, quality, regionality and nutritional awareness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

