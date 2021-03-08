Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2019-2029

FMI newly published a report on the boron trifluoride & complexes market, which includes the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029.

The research report offers key insights pertaining to boron trifluoride & complexes, which are impacting the growth of the market, along with key trends, drivers, restrains, and region-wise market breakdown. The report has exhaustive market analysis, achieved by meticulous research with maximum precision.

Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market: Segmentation

The global boron trifluoride & complexes market is segmented into four categories based on product type, application, end use, and region.

Product Type Application End Use Region BF3 Gas Catalysts Polymers and Petrochemicals North America BF3 Di Ethyl Etherate Chemical Intermediate Pharmaceuticals LAMEA BF3 Tetrahydrofuran Complex Others Electronics Western Europe BF3 Methanol Complex Agrochemicals Eastern Europe BF3 acetonitrile Complex Others APEJ Others Japan MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the boron trifluoride & complexes market includes a summary of the market trends, key findings, trends, and analysis and recommendations for market growth.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Market definition, key inclusions, and market taxonomy of the boron trifluoride & complexes market report are covered in this chapter.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

A description of key market trends currently transforming the boron trifluoride & complexes market landscape are presented in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter provides a list of key success factors for manufacturers in the boron trifluoride & complexes market.

Chapter 05 – Global Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Demand Analysis2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Value analysis and forecast for the boron trifluoride & complexes market for the 2014-2029 period are provided in this chapter.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of boron trifluoride & complexes on the basis of product type is mentioned in this chapter. Weighted average price for the global region along with volumetric share of the product type can be found in this chapter.

Chapter 07 – Global Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Value Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides historical market value for the period 2014-2018 along with market forecast for the projected period of 2019-2029. Absolute $ opportunity and market trends for the boron trifluoride & complexes market are also mentioned in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

The market background section of the boron trifluoride & complexes market report covers macro-economic factors, drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis and forecast factors, which are anticipated to influence the growth of the market over the projected period.

Chapter 09 – Global Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

Based on product type, the boron trifluoride & complexes market is segmented into BF 3 Di Ethyl Etherate, BF 3 Gas, BF3 Tetrahydrofuran Complex, BF3 Methanol Complex, BF3 acetonitrile complex, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the boron trifluoride & complexes market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 10 – Global Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 &Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the boron trifluoride & complexes market based on application, and has been classified into catalyst, chemical intermediate, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 11 – Global Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter provides the boron trifluoride & complexes market growth across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America & MEA (Middle East & Africa), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, and Japan.

Chapter 14 – North America Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A detailed analysis of growth trends of the North America boron trifluoride & complexes market, pricing analysis, regional trends, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada is included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – LAMEA (Latin America & MEA) Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Growth scenario of the boron trifluoride & complexes market in Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America and MEA countries, along with assessment of the market across target segments has been provided in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Western Europe Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the boron trifluoride & complexes market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Eastern Europe Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the boron trifluoride & complexes market based on its end users in several countries such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – APEJ Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A detailed analysis of growth trends of the APEJ boron trifluoride & complexes market, pricing analysis, regional trends, along with a country-wise assessment of China, India, Thailand, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of APEJ are presented in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – Japan Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Japan boron trifluoride & complexes market are included in this chapter.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, detailed information about the competition tier structure analysis and market concentration of key players in the boron trifluoride & complexes market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

Detailed analysis of key players in the boron trifluoride & complexes market with company overview, financial performance, strategic overview, and SWOT analysis are presented in this chapter. Some of the market players featured in the report are BASF SE, Air Liquide, Praxair Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Gulbrandsen, Entegris, Inc., The Linde Group, Stella Chemifa Corporation, Hunan Heaven Materials Development Co., Arkema, ZIbo Shuanglian Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd., NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Qingzhou Chenkai Chemical Co., Ltd., ZIbo Shuanglian Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

A list of acronyms and assumptions used in the boron trifluoride & complexes report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

A description of research methodology used to obtain the market size of the boron trifluoride & complexes market is detailed in the section.

