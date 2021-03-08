Clutch Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019 to 2026

The global Clutch market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Clutch market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Clutch market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Clutch across various industries.

Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive clutch at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units), from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global clutch market for automotive. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive clutch during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the clutch market for automotive at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global clutch market for automobile. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the clutch market for automotive has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global clutch market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of type, transmission type, material type, sales channel, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive clutch in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global clutch market for automotive. Key players operating in the clutch Market for automotive include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, AMS Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH, EXEDY Corporation, Secto Automotive, F.C.C. Co., Ltd., Valeo, FTE Automotive, and AISIN SEIKI. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive clutch is primarily driven by the rising demand for dual clutch transmission.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive clutch for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive clutch has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key clutch type, transmission type, material type, sales channel, vehicle, and regional segments of clutch market for automotive. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The clutch market for automotive has been segmented as follows:

Global Clutch Market for Automotive: by Type

Dry Clutch

Wet Clutch

Global Clutch Market for Automotive: by Transmission Type

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission Dual Clutch Transmission Automated Manual Transmission



Global Clutch Market for Automotive: by Material Type

Organic Material

Ceramic Material

Others ( Kevlar & Feramic)

Global Clutch Market for Automotive: by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Clutch Market for Automotive: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Clutch Market for Automotive: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

