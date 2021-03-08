Combustion Analyzers Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2028

Combustion Analyzers Market – Introduction

Combustion analyzers, also popular as flue gas analyzers, are increasingly finding their applications for measuring and offering accurate results by leveraging advanced sensor technology. Crucial parameters that influence the combustion process can be quantified by employing combustion analyzers in residential, industrial, and commercial spaces. These devices boast their efficiency in measuring oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, carbon monoxide, and even flue gas temperatures.

Precise calculation regarding the combustion efficiency can be derived by assessing the amount of carbon dioxide, losses, and air, which has been positioning them as useful equipment for industrial applications in the oil and gas industry. Manufacturers operating in the chemical, energy and power, metals, mining, textile, and petrochemical industries have been adopting combustion analyzers at a rapid pace to monitor the emission of gases from furnace, boilers, ducts, and pipes.

Incorporation of these devices aids the working of furnace units at optimum efficiency, which increases the profit margins of manufacturers and benefitting the combustion analyzers market in particular. However, additional efforts including the recurrent calibration of these analyzers to obtain a precise reading are causing a reluctance for their adoption among the end-users, which is likely to hinder the steady growth of the combustion analyzers market.

Combustion Analyzers Market – Notable Developments

Recently, Bacharach Inc. announced the expansion of refrigerant gases for its MGS-400 gas detectors used in industrial and commercial gas leak monitoring applications. The product is incorporated with three sensors, based on the temperature, gas types, and measurement range to detect hazardous refrigerant leaks.

In September 2018, Bruker Corporation announced the launch of a highly sensitive combustion analyzer to measure the sulfur and carbon concentration in inorganic samples. The furnace zone of the combustion analyzer is shielded by ZoneProtect technology that ensures clean and efficient combustion at minimum maintenance and operation cost.

Dragerwerk AG

Found in 1889, Dragerwerk AG is located in Lubeck, Germany. The company enjoys a leading position for its efficiency in the development of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, gas detection and analysis systems, and breathing and protection equipment.

Emerson Electric

Incorporated in 1890, Emerson Electric is headquartered in Missouri, the U.S. The multinational corporation develops products and offers engineering services for a broad array of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company is an owner of over 200 manufacturing locations across the world and comprise of products such as professional tools, network power, storage systems, electric motors, industrial automation, power technologies, climate technologies, and process control systems.

General Electric Corporation

Established in 1892, General Electric Corporation is based in Boston, the U.S. The multinational conglomerate holds a significant position among the Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. The company develops solutions for numerous industries, which include oil and gas, lighting, venture capital and finance, additive manufacturing, digital industry, renewable energy, power, healthcare, and aviation.

Fuji Electric Corporation

Launched in 1923, Fuji Electric Corporation is located in Tokyo, Japan. The electrical equipment manufacturer develops power equipment, ICs, motors, generators, pumps, inverters, controllers, gas analyzers, flowmeters, and pressure transmitters.

ABB

Found in 1883, ABB is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company offers solutions for digital measurements and analytics with an innovative approach. It serves a large number of industries and garners customers’ needs in the industrial automation, robotics and discrete automation, motion, and electrification.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global combustion analyzer market include –

TESTO

Adev

Eurotron Instruments

Shanghai Encel Instruments

Nova Analytical Systems

MRU Instruments

Dwyer Instruments

UEI TEST INSTRUMENTS

CODEL International Ltd.

Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronic

WOHLER, KIMO Instruments

Seitron

ENOTEC

TECORA

Kane International

M&C TechGroup Genetics GmbH

AMETEK Inc.

Combustion Analyzers Market – Dynamics

High HVAC Adoption in Residential Areas to Generate Demand for Combustion Analyzers

Government initiatives undertaken to prevent the loss of property and people, on the back of increasing level of pollution and global warming, demand for combustion analyzers have been on a steady rise. High use of air-conditioners and similar cooling and heating equipment makes the residential areas susceptible to the presence of harmful gases, which can be tackled by adopting combustion analyzers. Proficiency of combustion analyzers to buzz an alarm to notify about the presence of dangerous gas can be known at an early stage, which prevents any substantial damage to the residential areas.

High Maintenance Costs Involved with the Recalibration of Combustion Analyzers to Act as a Growth Deterrent

Combustion analyzers require frequent calibration to ensure the accuracy of obtained reading, which requires delivering of these devices to the manufacturer for assessment in every couple of years. Incorporation of novel sensors by replacing the overused ones for limiting the downtime turns out to be a tedious process, which is likely to hold confined growth prospects for the combustion analyzers. In addition, exposure to extreme temperatures can damage these units, which is restricting the adoption rate of combustion analyzers market.

Combustion Analyzers Market – Segmentation

The combustion analyzers market can be branched on the basis of:

Configuration

Application

End Use

Fuel

Combustion Analyzers Market Segmentation – By Configuration

Depending on the configuration, the combustion analyzers market can be bifurcated into:

Stationary Combustion Analyzers

Portable Combustion Analyzers

Combustion Analyzers Market Segmentation – By Application

Based on the application, the combustion analyzers market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Combustion Analyzers Market Segmentation – By End Use

On the basis of end user industry, the combustion analyzers market can be classified into:

Chemical

Textile

Energy and Power

Metals and Mining

Petrochemical

Others

Combustion Analyzers Market Segmentation – By Fuel

Depending on the fuel, the combustion analyzers market can be fragmented into:

Coal

Oil

Natural Gas and Biomass

Others

