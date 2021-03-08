Consumer Health in Malaysia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Malaysian Government implemented the Movement Control Order (MCO) from 18 March to 4 May in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. There followed the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) – between 4 May and 10 June, and the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) – between 10 June and 31 August. All non-essential stores were closed during the MCO, but pharmacies, supermarkets and hypermarkets remained open. Early in the pandemic the consumer health marke…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers stockpile basic analgesics as government implements MCO
MCO reduces physical activities, impacting topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Smaller players make gains as stockpiling results in shortages
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Preventative strategies to continue, convenient and on-the-go formats appealing
Combination analgesics set to gain strength, target specific issues
Increased physical activity set to boost topical analgesics/anaesthetic
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pharyngeal preparations and cough remedies boosted by targeting early symptoms
New launches take preventative approach, herbal/traditional products gain traction
E-commerce remains marginal, but Doctor on Call offers growth potential
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Preventative strategies and air quality key to future performance
Herbal/traditional products set to gain popularity
Increased consumption of vitamins and dietary supplements may impact demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
