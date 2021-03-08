Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Product Development Survey 2028

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market: Overview

Dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) are exactly a type of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system. This system involves two parallel systems such as dedicated system, which deliver outdoor air ventilation and a parallel system for handling the sensible heat generated by the indoor process. Rising global temperature is augmenting the adoption of the dedicated outdoor air system and in turn, is propelling the market growth.

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market: Notable Developments

In 2019, Greenheck announced the expansion of its manufacturing units for dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS), tempered air products (TAP) present in Shelby. For this expansion, the company is likely to invest US$60 mn. This investment and expansion of production units are likely to help them to fulfill the gap between demand and supply along with assisting for gaining a competitive edge and in turn, benefit the market.

In October 2018, Samsung has introduced the product line for ventilation of buildings called Fresh Access. This product line is designed to maintain the flow of fresh air in commercial buildings. This DOAS boasts a range of capacities from 3 tons 70 tons. Launch of such advanced technologies in the market is estimated to provide traction to the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global dedicated outdoor air system market include –

Johnson Controls

Greenheck Fan Corporation

United Technologies Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Plc, Nortek, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

SEMCO, LLC

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

These players are trying to innovate the systems and introduce newer products, which may help them to maintain their dominance in the market. Additionally, strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations are helping them to maintain their presence in the highly competitive edge of the market.

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing advancement in the dedicated outdoor air systems such as the presence of the improved capacity products is driving growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market. Advent of technology providing 20 to 40 ton capacity of the dedicated outdoor air system is widening its usage across commercial and residential buildings. Rising adoption of the dedicated outdoor air systems from green building especially in residential buildings is fuelling growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

Additionally, rising construction industry globally and especially across the developing countries in the Asia Pacific is driving market growth. Further, the governments are largely investing in the construction industry and encouraging adoption of the green buildings. Moreover, the rising number of projects for infrastructural development such as hotels, airports, hospitals, and apartments are propelling market growth.

In addition, a substantial increase in the adoption of dedicated outdoor air system in commercial buildings as the demand for the energy-efficient system is growing is estimated to offer growth opportunities in the coming years. Raised awareness among people about energy conservation and energy saving globally is supporting growth of the market to some extent.

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the dedicated outdoor air system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global dedicated outdoor air system market and is likely to remain dominant in the coming years. This is attributable to growing construction industries and activities especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. Additionally, the advent of robust population in these countries coupled with changing climate conditions is augmenting growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

