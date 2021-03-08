Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Global Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2030

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market: Overview

The array of approved deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices worldwide has expanded strikingly to treat hard-to-manage movement disorders due to malfunctioning of pathological circuits in the brain. The process essentially consists of implanting the electrodes into deep brain regions for stimulation, by varying numerous parameters such as pulse width, voltage, and frequency. These devices have shown an incredible clinical potential in therapeutic effect for numerous neurological and psychiatric disorders. The significant success outcomes and adoption in neurosurgery has pivoted the steady evolution of deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market. Not only for clinical applications, DBS devices also find substantial demand among researchers investigating physiological etiology behind brain dysfunction. Most prominently, DBS has been used to Parkinson disease (PD) where it is used for regulating motor functions in the patients. Other diseases where the DBS market has shown vast potential are multiple sclerosis and dystonia.

Advances in design, battery power, and functionalities have propelled the strides in the DBS devices market. The growing popularity of closed-loop stimulation techniques is an emerging paradigm in neuroscience, The study on the DBS devices market scrutinizes the disease epidemiology trends and macroeconomic factors in various countries shaping the contours of the market.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market: Key Trends

Strides in neuroscience have led to the adoption of deep brain stimulation techniques for wide range of disorders including pain management, dystonia, essential tremor, epilepsy, and obsessive compulsive disorders. Over the past decade, more lakh of patients have undergone DBS, underscoring the rising potential in the DBS devices market. However, since the surgical process is markedly invasive, patients with highly refractive conditions become the usual candidate for DBS. Nevertheless, if patient cohorts are chosen well, DBS can be highly effective in selective patients as has been observed by a growing body of research. This mandates improving biomarkers that can assist surgeons and physicians to decide the right candidate for DBS surgery. These aspects will boost the demand in the DBS devices market.

Over the years, scientists have expanded their understanding of diseases arising out of brain circuit dysfunction, especially in preclinical models. Concomitantly, researchers have extensively studied biophysical effects of DBS in biomedical applications. These factors shape the growing prospect in the DBS devices market. Most wide studied are perhaps the efficacy of DBS in Parkinson disease (PD). Rapidly aging populations is a key trend boosting the indications for DBS.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

In the past few years, a number of DBS devices have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PD. Prominent companies comprising the group have been focusing on improving the directional stimulation of DBS devices for targeted therapies. A few DBS devices have also been approved in Europe. A case in point is Boston Scientific’s Vercise. There has been need for rechargeable batteries to avoid frequent replacements. Also, there has been focus of medtech companies on integration of wireless technology to assist neurosurgeons in adaptive stimulation.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Europe and North America have been at the forefront of new product development and product approvals. The valuation of the market has substantially increased over the past ten years on the back of advances in biomarkers that can find out the right candidate who can benefit from DBS. The prevalence of movement disorders in elderly in the U.S. is a favorable trend.

