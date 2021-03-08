All news

Global Analgesics in Norway Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 is not set to drastically change growth in analgesics, with predicted growth for the year aligning to that seen in 2019. However, changes in consumer purchasing habits did take place as a consequence of the outbreak. Stories surrounding adverse effects that ibuprofen could have for COVID-19 sufferers, led to a sharp decline in sales, which is set to impact both adult and paediatric products for the year, each expected to record a value decline. As such, consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of ibuprofen decline as stories suggest the drug has adverse effects on those suffering from COVID-19, causing high levels of growth for acetaminophen
Diclofenac switches from OTC to Rx status, further boosting sales of adult acetaminophen in 2020
Paracet set to record double-digit growth, maintaining Karo Pharma AS leading position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The forecast period will record a solid performance, as topical analgesics/anaesthetic and ibuprofen drive value growth
The outbreak of COVID-19, increases the interest in health, boosting sales for topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Prescription analgesics and a lack of innovation on the landscape are both threats to growth across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

 

