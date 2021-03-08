Global Analgesics in Norway Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 is not set to drastically change growth in analgesics, with predicted growth for the year aligning to that seen in 2019. However, changes in consumer purchasing habits did take place as a consequence of the outbreak. Stories surrounding adverse effects that ibuprofen could have for COVID-19 sufferers, led to a sharp decline in sales, which is set to impact both adult and paediatric products for the year, each expected to record a value decline. As such, consumers…

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of ibuprofen decline as stories suggest the drug has adverse effects on those suffering from COVID-19, causing high levels of growth for acetaminophen

Diclofenac switches from OTC to Rx status, further boosting sales of adult acetaminophen in 2020

Paracet set to record double-digit growth, maintaining Karo Pharma AS leading position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The forecast period will record a solid performance, as topical analgesics/anaesthetic and ibuprofen drive value growth

The outbreak of COVID-19, increases the interest in health, boosting sales for topical analgesics/anaesthetic

Prescription analgesics and a lack of innovation on the landscape are both threats to growth across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

