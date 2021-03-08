Global Analgesics in Romania Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

After widespread news coverage about the negative impact ibuprofen may have on those diagnosed with COVID-19, sales of the analgesic were dampened in Romania as many consumers became reluctant to use ibuprofen despite not having the virus. This boosted sales of alternative products, with other brands seeing stronger retail volume growth in 2020. This growth was particularly pronounced at the onset of the pandemic with many consumers stockpiling at the start of lockdown. Sales increased dramatica…
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 causes headache for ibuprofen in 2020, while stockpiling keeps sales high
Reckitt Benckiser will retain its lead in 2020, though Zentiva is close behind
Pharmacies will remain most popular distribution channel in 2020, with strict regulations hampering growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Promotions and discounts will be important for attracting consumers into forecast period
Topical analgesics expected to gain popularity into forecast period as an affordable option
Growth likely to arise from multiple sources in analgesics into future
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
