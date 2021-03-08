Global Analgesics in Tunisia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

Analgesics continues to show value growth in 2020, mainly driven by the increasing willingness of Tunisian consumers to self-medicate. This trend for self-medication is due to poor service from the medical system in the country, with hospitals characterised by long waiting queues and bad management. Patients attending a hospital expect to have to wait for long periods of time before they are examined, therefore they avoid seeking medical assistance or prescription drugs unless in the case of a m…

Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Analgesics continues to show healthy growth thanks to Tunisian consumers’ preference for self-medication

NSAID adult naproxen gains in popularity, but acetaminophen preferred to treat children

Sanofi-Aventis Pharma Tunisie maintains lead, as analgesics remains dominated by locally-manufactured international brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Analgesics set to see continued healthy growth due to strong category drivers

Status quo of domestic players producing global brands under license set to continue as provides a win-win scenario

Current trends expected to continue, although innovation may come from global players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

