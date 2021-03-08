All news

Global Analgesics in Ukraine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

During the quarantine in March 2020, many Ukrainians rushed to buy analgesics fearing possible shortages during the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the most popular ones were adult acetaminophen, paediatric ibuprofen and adult combination products – analgesics, with the brands Paracetamol, Nurofen and Spasmalgon respectively standing out as consumer favourites. Such products are the most well-known by consumers and leading brand manufacturers Nurofen and Spasmalgon further attracted consumers with acti…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth spike in analgesics as consumers panic buy
Advertising ensures demands for brands, chemists/pharmacies allow pre-orders via e-commerce channels
Leading players benefit from well-known brand names and strong advertisements
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ageing population set to contribute strongly to forecast growth
Combination analgesics set to witness above-average growth due to increasing consumer interest
New product development expected, hoping to boost slowing growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

 

