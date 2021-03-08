Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on analgesics, with value sales down by 7% in 2020, compared to growth of 4% in the previous year. This was due to the loss of trade from mainland Chinese tourists. Cross border trade from China typically accounts for 10-15% of Hong Kong’s analgesics sales. With cross border movement between Hong Kong and China facing restrictions from January and a virtual shutdown from late March, this trade has virtually vanished, damaging overall sales.
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents :
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Loss of cross border sales devastates analgesics
Analgesics face ongoing competition from TCM and VDS
GSK dominates overall but smaller companies carving out leading positions in topical analgesics
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Swift recovery expected, but long term slowing of growth is forecast
Topical analgesics set for significant rebound
Ageing population will buoy demand, while working age population grows in importance
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
