Global Arzum Elektrikli Ev Aletleri San ve Tic AS in Consumer Appliances (Turkey) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Arzum Elektrikli Ev Aletleri San ve Tic is aiming to gain volume and value share of the global market for small appliances by expanding coverage of its product range export network.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

ARZUM ELEKTRIKLI EV ALETLERI SAN VE TIC AS IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

…continued

