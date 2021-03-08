Global Baked Goods Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Many consumers spent significantly more time at home during 2020 due to COVID-19. Many bakeries reduced their opening hours and were less frequented by customers, as many of them avoided public places. Supermarkets also saw reduced football and halted sales of unpackaged bread for health reasons. In many cases, bread that had formerly been sold as unpackaged, such as marraquetas, is now increasingly only available in a packaged format. Moreover, a growing number of consumers began to bake their…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201213-baked-goods-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gym-steppers-market-2019-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-and-analysis-segmentation-opportunities-consumption-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oil-gas-logistics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-southeast-asia-antiviral-drug-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soya-flour-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Chile

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions hammer retail current values sales of baked goods, with unpackaged products particularly badly hit

Modern grocery retailers prove more resilient than bakeries

COVID-19 sparks a boom in e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bread will remain the cornerstone of the Chilean diet

Unpackaged leavened bread to significantly outperform packaged leavened bread.

Naturally healthy bread will continue to grow in popularity among high-income consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105