Global Baked Goods Market Research Report 2021

Sales of baked goods show declines in Portugal in 2020, mainly due to negative impacts from COVID-19. However, not all sub-categories have been equally affected. Some saw a positive impact, such as packaged flat bread and packaged leavened bread, along with packaged cakes and packaged pastries; whereas unpackaged variants saw declines. Specifically, unpackaged (fresh) bread, which accounts for over half of baked goods, has seen one of the biggest disruptions from COVID-19. This is due to consume…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952359-baked-goods-in-portugal

 

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Baked Goods in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Unpackaged variants see declines due to consumer hygiene concerns, whilst development trends switch to packaged variants to boost sales

Dessert mixes continues its overall decline, as players look towards healthier options to boost sales

Private labels top the brand list, as branded players innovate to gain consumers’ attention

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Portuguese Association of Cereal Producers gives local players an advantage with Pão de Cereais do Alentejo

Innovations in healthier bread variants, driven by health and wellness trend, are stimulated by COVID-19

Proliferation of bakery stores to help re-boost foodservice over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

 

 

