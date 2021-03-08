Global Beer Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

In 2019, beer still accounted for the highest percentage share (more than 60%) of alcoholic drinks consumed in Morocco and the category overall was heading in a positive direction. Annual off-trade volume

growth was stagnant rather than negative over the year for the first time during the review period after peaking in 2015 and has been lessening year on year since that time. Mid-priced lager continued to see the greatest demand, but over the review period, economy lager saw increasingly higher…

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

Table of Contents

Beer in Morocco

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Beer remains the most highly consumed alcoholic drink in Morocco, with economy lager and non-alcoholic maintaining the highest volume growth rates in 2019

Intensified measures the government initiated in 2018 continue to help protect legitimate players competing against illegal, smuggled beer in 2019

Groupe des Brasseries’ commanding lead in beer is strengthened in 2019 by increased imports and clampdown on smuggling

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within beer

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Lager price band methodology

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade and promotion of the Green Moroccan plan boost prospects and productivity of local retailers, companies and importers in 2019

Groupe des Brasseries du Maroc remains the leading player with alcoholic drinks in 2019, with a monopoly in the largest category of beer

Post-pandemic, volume and value sales are set grow incrementally the forecast period, but CAGRs will be slower compared to that of the review period

CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Summary 2 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 3 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 16 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019

Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019

Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 26 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 4 Research Sources

….continued

