Global BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd in Consumer Finance (Hong Kong, China) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

BOC Hong Kong will increase efforts to raise consumer-awareness on branch network transformation, and reinforce its ability in personal banking to serve mid- to- high-end customers and SMEs. The group has formulated standard sales models and customised products and services.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD IN CONSUMER FINANCE (HONG KONG, CHINA)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

