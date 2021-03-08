Global Breakfast Cereals in Canada Market Research Report 2020-2026

With the COVID-19 lockdown measures taking place from March-May, breakfast cereals is set to see a significant increase in value and volume sales. As such volume sales will move from a decline in 2019 to a predicted growth of 14%, whereas value sales move from slight growth, to a prediction of 16% in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052146-breakfast-cereals-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-inkjet-paper-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-multiple-integrated-laser-engagement-systems-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-cameras-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hormone-replacement-therapy-hrt-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown and the closure of foodservice operators boosts sales of breakfast cereals in 2020

Hot cereals and muesli and granola record heightened sales as consumers reach for healthier options during COVID-19

Players report positive year-on-year performances, while Kellogg Canada Inc retains its lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce and home deliveries shakeup the landscape across the next five years

The premiumisation trend is on hold, as players focus on brand equity during the economic recession

Food service will remain challenged across the early forecast period, and some players move into retail

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105