Global Breakfast Cereals Market Research Report 2021

Stockpiling both before and during lockdown due to COVID-19 boosted volume sales of breakfast cereals in 2020. With more time spent at home, consumers were both eating and snacking more. Consumption was also increased with children being at home more following the closure and restrictions of schools and nurseries. As well as a volume increase in 2020, the average unit price of cereals also rose due to greater demand globally.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Breakfast Cereals in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health trend influences consumer choices, with rising demand for organic products

Kellogg retains its strong leadership overall in 2020 due to its extensive portfolio

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness concerns set to impact future sales

Healthy muesli and granola to benefit from further diversification and innovation

Clean label and limited processing as key requirements

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

