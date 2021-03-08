Global Charge Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Charge cards recorded a negative performance in transactions of value and volume terms over the course of 2020. The main reason for this was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of commercial fleet cards, the most common type of charge cards in circulation in the Czech Republic. The interruptions to commercial activities seen in the Czech Republic due to COVID-19 during 2020 and the restrictions placed on the movement of the Czech population for much of the year led to substantially re…
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 put a huge dent in the use of commercial charge cards
Charge cards remains a relatively small niche not in competition with credit cards
Issuing of chip and pin cards supports growth in the number of cards in circulation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return of international travel set to be crucial to the recovery of charge cards
Lack of demand, low profitability make the return of personal charge cards unlikely
Personal charge cards likely to remain unappealing for the majority of Czechs
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Government support mitigates the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
New regulations set to require stronger authentication for card payments
M-commerce comes to the fore as major global players launch in Czech Republic
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
