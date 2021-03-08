Global Charge Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Charge cards recorded a negative performance in transactions of value and volume terms over the course of 2020. The main reason for this was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of commercial fleet cards, the most common type of charge cards in circulation in the Czech Republic. The interruptions to commercial activities seen in the Czech Republic due to COVID-19 during 2020 and the restrictions placed on the movement of the Czech population for much of the year led to substantially re…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 put a huge dent in the use of commercial charge cards

Charge cards remains a relatively small niche not in competition with credit cards

Issuing of chip and pin cards supports growth in the number of cards in circulation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return of international travel set to be crucial to the recovery of charge cards

Lack of demand, low profitability make the return of personal charge cards unlikely

Personal charge cards likely to remain unappealing for the majority of Czechs

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 11 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 12 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 13 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Government support mitigates the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

New regulations set to require stronger authentication for card payments

M-commerce comes to the fore as major global players launch in Czech Republic

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 25 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 26 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 27 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 28 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 29 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 30 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 31 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 32 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 33 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 34 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 35 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 36 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 37 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 40 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

