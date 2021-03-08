All news

Global Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) Ltd in Retailing (New Zealand) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) Ltd in Retailing (New Zealand) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

With the increasing trend towards healthier lifestyles, the demand for sweetened drinks from vending machines is expected to decline over the forecast period. This negative impact will be further fuelled by the actions by Auckland council and numerous hospitals in banning the sale of sweetened drinks via channels such as vending to promote healthier lifestyles. Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ)’s lack of an unsweetened or pure juice range has been a disadvantage to the company.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858899-coca-cola-amatil-nz-ltd-in-retailing-new-zealand

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/business-process-outsourcing-in-healthcare-2021-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/isostearyl-alcohol-market-global-industry-trends-2021-2021-business-overview-technologies-price-share-revenue-top-companies-and-more-2021-01-22

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-hot-water-storage-tank-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatically-driving-car-industry-2021—future-technology-business-strategy-opportunities-market-report-to-2025-2021-01-29

Table of Contents

COCA-COLA AMATIL (NZ) LTD IN RETAILING (NEW ZEALAND)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles

Construction Films
All news

Building Film Materials Market Growth Report 2021 By Palyers Raven, Dupont Teijin Films, Toray Industries

marketsresearch

In-depth analysis of Building Film Materials Market Research report offers an forecast period 2021–2027, detail study on market size, trends, demand, growth, present-future outlook of the Building Film Materials market across the world with valuable facts and figures. Building Film Materials Market also provides data concerning the rising opportunities within the Building Film Materials market, […]
All news

Platform Screen Doors for Subway Lines Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Nabtesco, Horton Automatics, Fangda, Westinghouse, Panasonic

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Platform Screen Doors for Subway Lines Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth […]
All news

Operational Amplifier (OP-AMP) Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Operational Amplifier (OP-AMP) Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Operational […]