Global Comercial Belloso CA in Retailing (Venezuela) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

The increase in middle- and higher-income consumers impacted jewellery and watch specialist retailers. Watches are becoming a sign of status; this led to the arrival of recognised brands of watches, especially aimed at men, in jewellery and watch specialist retailers.

Euromonitor International’s Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Peru report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

LEISURE AND PERSONAL GOODS SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN PERU
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Channel Data
Table 1 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 8 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 9 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 10 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 11 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Tai Loy SA in Retailing (peru)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Tai Loy SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Tai Loy SA : Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Still on the Road To Recovery
Are Traditional Bodegas on the Verge of Disappearing?
Chained Forecourt Retailers Diversify
Fast Fashion on the Rise
Looking Towards the Future With Caution, But With Optimism
Key Trends and Developments
Economic Slowdown
Demographic Differences
Cross-category Retail Competition
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 13 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016

….CONTINUED

