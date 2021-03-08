All news

Global Comercial Belloso CA in Retailing (Venezuela) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

In 2016, Vorwerk Folletto introduced a new product to the Italian market, namely the VK200, a smart appliance which understands the type of surface it is in contact with and polishes it accordingly. To launch the product, the company ran 12 days of promotional activities in two premium hotels in Rome and Milan, inviting 5,000 sales agents.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

VORWERK FOLLETTO SAS IN RETAILING (ITALY)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Vorwerk Folletto SaS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning

….CONTINUED

gutsy-wise

