Global Comercial Belloso CA in Retailing (Venezuela) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Grocery retailers in Lithuania faced numerous challenges in 2016. At the beginning of the year, the country’s leading modern grocery retailers were implicated in the ‘price scandal’, which emerged when a few public figures used social media to argue that the introduction of the euro as the national currency of Lithuania led to product prices increasing significantly in stores. These arguments received a lot of support from many Lithuanians, who organised three days of boycotts of the country’s f…
Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Lithuania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
GROCERY RETAILERS IN LITHUANIA
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Traditional Vs Modern
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Maxima Lt Uab in Retailing (lithuania)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 Maxima LT UAB: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Maxima LT UAB: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Retailing Records Healthy Gains
Lidl Enters the Lithuanian Retailing Industry
Non-grocery Specialists Continues To Outperform Grocery Retailers in 2016
Retailers Continue Searching for New Ways To Build and Sustain Consumer Loyalty
Moderate Growth Expected in Retailing Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
Economic Outlook
the Entry of Lidl Fuels Competition Among Grocery Retailers in 2016
Retailers in Lithuania Offers Multichannel Options
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 15 Cash and Carry: Number of Outlets by National Brand Owner 2011-2016
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 19 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 20 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 21 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 22 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 23 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 24 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 25 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
….CONTINUED
