Global Consumer Lending in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

While outstanding balance will continue to increase at a similar rate to a year earlier in 2020, gross lending will see a marked slowdown. Not only was it difficult for many consumers in China to spend large amounts on non-essential goods during the local lockdowns they were experiencing, but consumers will also be curbing their spending, particularly in terms of taking out new loans, in the face of the economic uncertainty that came with the measures to contain the spread of the virus. As 2020…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052156-consumer-lending-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passenger-boarding-bridges-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-submarines-and-mro-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-medical-camera-system-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-cars-and-evs-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Struggling poor consumers increase their demand for loans due to COVID-19

Financial institutions teaming up with Fintechs to offer online joint consumer loans

Lockdown proves only a temporary blip for the housing market in China

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105