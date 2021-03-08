All news

Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The emergence of COVID-19 in Portugal resulted in economic instability with rising unemployment and a reduction in consumers’ purchasing power. This scenario resulted in a significant decline in

gross lending for consumer lending in 2020, as consumers reduced their application for consumer credit, particularly for non-essential purchases such as durables and automobiles, due to concerns of over-indebtedness, while lenders, concerned about a rise in non-performing loans (which at had previously b…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

 

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Energy News Space

