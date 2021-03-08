Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Greece’s consumer lending industry faced a tough year during 2020 as the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged consumers from borrowing money, unless absolutely

necessary. Many people in Greece still harbour bitter memories of the 2008-2009 sovereign debt crisis, which ruined the finances of many households and left many with debt that they were unable to repay. As a result, gross lending declined heavily across consumer lending during 2020, including both consumer credit…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Greece report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

