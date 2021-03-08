All news

Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

While outstanding balance will continue to increase at a similar rate to a year earlier in 2020, gross lending will see a marked slowdown. Not only was it difficult for many consumers in China to spend large amounts on non-essential goods during the local lockdowns they were experiencing, but consumers will also be curbing their spending, particularly in terms of taking out new loans, in the face of the economic uncertainty that came with the measures to contain the spread of the virus. As 2020…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051645-consumer-lending-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wind-turbine-operations-maintenance-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-propulsion-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-benelux-thermal-scanner-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Struggling poor consumers increase their demand for loans due to COVID-19
Financial institutions teaming up with Fintechs to offer online joint consumer loans
Lockdown proves only a temporary blip for the housing market in China
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Overview of Power Filter Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Market Demand Analysis 2026

mangesh

In4Research recently updated the report based on the Power Filter industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications, and major players of The Power Filter Market in detail. Deep analysis about market status (2016-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2021-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic […]
All news

Workflow Management Software Market Overview with Cost Structure Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

mangesh

The latest research on Workflow Management Software Market concisely segments the industry based on types, applications, end-use industries, key regions, and competitive landscape. Also, the report provides a detailed evaluation of the gross profit, market share, sales volume, revenue structure, growth rate, and the financial position of the major market players. The scope of development […]
All news

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine Market Comprehensive Research 2020 to 2026 (COVID-19) Impact Analysis discussed in a new market research report Published By Globalmarketers

alex

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine Market Report 2021: To Know the impact of COVID-19 on the global market, Request For Free Sample The Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine Market Report is a systematic survey of the global Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine market that depicts shows the current state of the business at the observatory. The Supply and […]