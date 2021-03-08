All news

Global Credit Cards in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

With cash usage in decline throughout Russia, credit cards continue to gain a growing share of consumer payments. In addition, the massive rise in e-commerce following the COVID-19 outbreak has also helped to support this trend. Although consumer spending was negatively impacted by COVID-19 and resulting restrictions, the portion of payments accounted for by credit cards has increased as consumers continue to move away from cash. Online shopping and delivery are already well-developed in Russian…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor

International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 helps Russian consumers become more familiar with credit cards
Government legislation and support boosts attractiveness of credit cards
Extensive portfolios and loyalty programmes key to attracting consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Marketing key to raise awareness of benefits of credit cards among consumers
Credit card usage to be boosted by massive rise in e-commerce transactions
Brands targeting specific consumer groups via cobranded cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

