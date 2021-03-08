All news

Global Credit Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The COVID-19 restrictions on retail operations are set to bring about significant declines in transaction volumes and value for credit cards in 2020. Despite this, credit cards will remain by far the most popular type of financial card in Canada in both the personal and commercial environments.

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The COVID-19 restrictions on retail outlets bring a major shift in consumer spending patterns in 2020
Consumers rein in their credit card usage during the pandemic
Financial institutions introduce measures to help their clients
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A rapid return to growth for credit card transactions
Higher contactless payment limits likely to remain in place
Players to continue to develop their credit card offerings
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

….continued

