Global Debit Cards in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

Although debit card issuance was heavily impacted by the lockdown to slow the spread of the pandemic in China in early 2020, it has since been recovering quickly with the reopening of the economy. In the first quarter of 2020, one of most obvious COVID-19 impacts on debit cards was reduced circulation of new cards, as almost all bank outlets closed during the lockdown period. In February, in particular, the circulation of personal debit cards slumped compared to the same period a year earlier. H…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Short-term hit for debit card issuance during lockdown, before it quickly gets back on course
Transactions value slightly impacted during lockdown
Card issuers expand the range of services they offer
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Co-branded cards increasingly appearing
Players will continue pushing mobile payments
Promotion of cross-selling between retail and corporate businesses
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

