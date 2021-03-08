All news

Global Debit Cards in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated migration towards non-cash payments in Russia, predominantly debit cards. Indeed, contactless debit card payments are increasingly becoming the norm throughout the country. However, at the beginning of the outbreak, due to widespread uncertainty, many consumers used debit cards to withdraw money from ATMs. The closure of retail and consumer foodservice outlets and social distancing later resulted in a decline in POS usage during the pandemic. However, remote…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators

), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ongoing adoption of debit cards accelerated by COVID-19 crisis
Usage fuelled by development of contactless and mobile solutions
Investment in innovation and extensive coverage key to success
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shift away from cash to continue despite gradual return to normality
MIR implementation continues to revolutionise competitive environment
Leading brands respond to rapid development of mobile e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

